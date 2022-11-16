Indiana Department of Health confirms first monkeypox-related death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana resident has died with monkeypox as a contributing factor, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Officials said the death is considered the first monkeypox-related death in the state.

While the individual had contracted monkeypox, the department of health said there were several other health conditions that contributed to their death.

The health department said no other information on the patient would be provided due to patient privacy laws.

“Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly as a result of the availability of vaccine, it is important to remember that this disease is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a release. “Our hearts go out to the family of this Hoosier, and I encourage anyone who is at risk to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.”

The health department said monkeypox symptoms typically start within 21 days of exposure and can cause rash and flu-like symptoms. The rash can last from two to four weeks, and people are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen and new skin has emerged.

As of June 17, 264 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the state, with most occurring among males aged 18 to 39.

Vaccines are available by contacting a local health department or healthcare provider.

For more information on monkeypox, visit the Indiana Department of Health’s website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.