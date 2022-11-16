Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS substitute teacher honored by students, staff on 80th birthday

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A longtime substitute teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools was honored for her 80th birthday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Byck Elementary School hosted a surprise party for Dora McDougle at the school’s gym in celebration of her turning 80 years young.

JCPS said McDougle is well known in several West Louisville schools and has served as a substitute teacher for 38 years.

McDougle said the kids are what keeps her feeling young.

