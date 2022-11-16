Louisville-based Waterstep unveils new international field office in Kenya

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit organization announced on Wednesday it would be opening a new international office to better serve residents in Kenya.

WaterStep works to give more people across the globe safe water to drink and use.

On Wednesday, the organization said its new office will be located in Bungoma, Kenya and will be led by long-time Kenyan field consultant Humphrey Muchuma.

WaterStep said the new field office will help the organization grow and continue to change lives.

“You know, we’ve got 147 field consultants in 67 different countries,” Claudia Daniels, WaterStep International Partnerships and Missions Director said. “And the more that we grow, we need centralized locations that these field consultants can feel like they have a home. That they can call that ‘my office. My home office.’”

The goal is to open five global offices within the next three years, WaterStep said. The organization said the offices will be placed where the most work is currently being done.

So far, WaterStep said it has provided safe water for more than 7.8 million people in over 60 countries for the past 27 years.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.