Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role.

On Wednesday, the 58-member team was represented in front of local leaders at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway.

Greenberg said the team represents a multitude of neighborhoods, people and organizations across the Louisville Metro.

“Our team is diverse in so many ways, but we all share a common goal of moving Louisville forward in a new direction,” Greenberg said.

The team will be divided into four committees focusing on what Greenberg said are the city’s top priorities.

The Public Safety committee will be chaired by former Kentucky Public Safety Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown.

The Public Health & Public Services committee will be led by UofL Health’s Dr. Muhammad Babar and Councilwoman Nicole George.

The co-chairs of the Economic Housing Development and Housing Committee will be Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, LDG Development Vice President Christi Lanier Robinson and Norton Healthcare’s System Vice President of Health Policy Riggs Lewis.

The City Budget & Operations committee will be co-chaired by Metro Council President David James and Dana Mayton, currently serving as District Director for Congressman John Yarmuth.

Greenberg said the groups will review materials prepared by Louisville mayor Greg Fischer’s administration and guide discussions with current members and the community to prepare for day one.

“I am so excited to get to work with all of these amazing people, because as I’ve mentioned, we have a lot of work to do,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg said personnel decisions will be made in the weeks ahead, and another announcement will be made for Greenberg’s inauguration committee.

Since Greenberg launched a website laying out his plans for the city, there have been over 150 people across the city who submitted interest in working with Greenberg’s administration, as well as 200 suggestions on what the team should be working on.

Applicants and suggestions are still being accepted on the NewDirectionLouisville website.

