Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Metro’s Christmas Tree arrives downtown

It is being displayed at Jefferson Square Park.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro now has its Christmas Tree for this year!

It’s being displayed at Jefferson Square Park.

This 35-foot Norway Spruce tree was donated by the Kaelin family in the Audubon neighborhood.

They said the tree was becoming a hazard and needed to come down, so this was the perfect opportunity to extend its life.

It’s now downtown. Check it out live below:

You can watch the transportation process below:

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky.
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Derrick A. Taylor, Jr., 29, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the November...
Man arrested on murder charge in death of abused 1-year-old
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

Latest News

Angio's is offering a special hot honey pepperoni pizza for Louisville Pizza Week!
Restaurant creates special hot honey pepperoni pizza for Louisville Pizza Week
It is being displayed at Jefferson Square Park.
Louisville Metro Christmas Tree arrives downtown
Eric Christopher Johnson, 45, of Louisville, was arrested in connection to the crash on New Cut...
One dead, two injured in New Cut Road collision
Hardin County woman gets another driver’s RiverLink bill after license plate mix up