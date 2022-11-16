Louisville Metro’s Christmas Tree arrives downtown
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro now has its Christmas Tree for this year!
It’s being displayed at Jefferson Square Park.
This 35-foot Norway Spruce tree was donated by the Kaelin family in the Audubon neighborhood.
They said the tree was becoming a hazard and needed to come down, so this was the perfect opportunity to extend its life.
It’s now downtown. Check it out live below:
You can watch the transportation process below:
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.