Louisville Metro’s Christmas Tree arrives downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro now has its Christmas Tree for this year!

It’s being displayed at Jefferson Square Park.

This 35-foot Norway Spruce tree was donated by the Kaelin family in the Audubon neighborhood.

They said the tree was becoming a hazard and needed to come down, so this was the perfect opportunity to extend its life.

It’s now downtown. Check it out live below:

You can watch the transportation process below:

