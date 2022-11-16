Louisville Water promotes new children’s book for National Young Readers Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Water released a new children’s book just in time for National Young Readers Week.

The book is titled “Tapper’s Big Adventure: Where’s the Water?” and was announced during a launch event at Field Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

Louisville Water said the story hopes to teach kids how water works throughout the community and the importance of safe and clean water.

“We just really want them to be engaged with how water is used all day, everyday,” Channa Newman, Louisville Water Education and Outreach Manager said. “From everything to getting up in the morning to brush your teeth to making spaghetti when you come home from school with your parents or grandparents. Just all the different ways water is important.”

The company said it would be going to various schools across Jefferson and Bullitt counties to read the story to students.

The book is being sold for $5 with proceeds going to the Louisville Water Foundation.

For more information and to purchase the book, click or tap here.

