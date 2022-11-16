Man arrested more than 1 year later in connection to Nowhere Bar shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting more than a year ago outside a Bardstown Road bar.

Police said Sherman Sherley has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection to the homicide on June 17, 2021.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Bardstown Road around 1:40 a.m. that night in the parking lot of a Nowhere Bar on reports of a shooting.

Police said they found a man dead in the parking lot. He was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as 27-year-old Juvon Foster.

Sherley is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.