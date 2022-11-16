Contact Troubleshooters
Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds

Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for...
Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt.(Family Photo)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help.

Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt.

The Brussells live in Nelson County.

Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as a high school senior.

After she and Daniel married, they said doctors recommended against a natural conception. They decided to consider adoption.

The Brussells said they have an extended family that will be ready to help them welcome a baby.

The adoption process showed them how expensive this can be, and are thrilled this campaign could help them afford adoption.

Fund The Nations, an adoption agency,  is offering families a chance to win funds to help afford an adoption.

The votes come in the form of sweatshirt or T-shirt purchases online.

If enough votes are received by 11:59 p.m. CST on Wednesday, they could qualify to win $30,000 toward their adoption.

There are 10 family finalists. Those who don’t receive the top prize will also receive funding assistance.

To watch the Brussell video, see their story, and make a purchase, click or tap here.

