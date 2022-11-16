NTSB releases early findings in deadly Harlan Co. plane crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal investigators are sharing early findings on a deadly Harlan County plane crash.

The crash happened on November 3 near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport.

Middlesboro native Dr. David Sanford, 55, died in the crash. He was living in Knoxville.

No one else was on board.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials said the plane crashed on its third attempt to land on a runway.

Reports said there was fog and the airport’s lights were out of service.

The findings from the NTSB are preliminary and the investigation is ongoing.

NTSB issued the preliminary report Tuesday for its ongoing investigation of the Nov. 3, 2022, crash of a Beech A36 near Harlan, Kentucky. Download the report PDF: https://t.co/ZWb2MONZee — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 15, 2022

