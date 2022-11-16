Contact Troubleshooters
Office for Women hosts discussion on gender, race disparities
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Office for Women hosted a panel discussion Wednesday focused on raising the state of women in gender and race equity in income, home ownership and education.

According to the release, Louisville Metro Government invited professionals, community leaders and the public to join in on the conversation.

The panel discussion was a part of a quarterly event the Office for Women planned to highlight a women’s economic status.

Each event had data and presentation showing analysis on the topic and recommendations to the community on actions that should be taken to help.

A panel of professionals talked about the issues seen in income equity, home ownership and education during the panel discussion.

”I think if we don’t use the lens of race and gender at the same time, to evaluate that intersection, then we are doing a disservice to everyone,” Dr. Kish Cumi Price from the Louisville Urban League said. “We can’t ignore the oppression that’s happened in both spaces and at the intersection of those spaces, and to deny that is literally not- I mean what are we talking about, right? So, we really need to start the conversation there, at that intersection, because that is where the change happens.”

The goal of the event was to raise the public’s sense of urgency and efforts when it comes to these issues.

The Office for Women was created in 2016 by former Mayor Fischer and was recently moved in to the Office of Equity.

To learn more about the Office for Women, click or tap here.

