One dead, two severely injured in late night crash in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating a late night crash in Elizabethtown has left one person dead and two severely injured.

The crash happened Tuesday just before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive.

Police said a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on Ring Road and crossed into the eastbound lanes hitting a 1998 Chevrolet SUV.

The driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Ford Focus car and a the driver of the Chevrolet SUV were taken to UofL Hospital.

A late Tuesday night crash that left one person dead and two people injured also happened in Louisville.

