Police: 8 women recorded with hidden camera in Louisville fitness center bathroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police charged a man with eight counts of voyeurism after sneaking a hidden camera into a restroom of a Middletown fitness clinic in October.

Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was originally charged in connection to the incident at Cyclebar on Shelbyville Road, but the number of patrons captured on camera was unknown.

Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside the restroom and pointing it to capture footage of patrons’ genitals and breasts.

The gym’s owner found the camera while cleaning the restroom and contacted police.

Lam later told an officer that he had placed the camera inside the bathroom three times.

In court on Tuesday, Lam’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf for the eight voyeurism charges.

Lam is due back in court in December.

