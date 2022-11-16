Contact Troubleshooters
Restaurant creates special hot honey pepperoni pizza for Louisville Pizza Week

By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than a dozen restaurants are making specialty pizzas for the annual Louisville Pizza Week.

Angio’s has been around since the 1980′s. The owner, Michael Schmitt, worked in the shop as a teenager and now runs the place.

The specialty pizza is a classic pepperoni with house-made hot honey drizzled on top. They infuse the honey with a mix of peppers and paprika every day.

Check out the video above to learn more about their pizza! Click here to check out some of the other places around town participating this year.

