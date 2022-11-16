Salvation Army offering free Thanksgiving meals for those in need

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is making sure no family goes without a Thanksgiving meal this holiday.

The organization on Tuesday announced several options allowing residents to pick up or enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

In Harrison County, people will be able to pick up a free meal at First Capitol Christian Church at 305 Oliver St. on Nov. 20. Between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. meals can be picked up for dine in or carry out.

Floyd County residents will be able to drive through the Salvation Army location in New Albany between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and receive a free carryout meal prepared by Northside Christian Church.

Residents in Clark County will be able to get a free meal on Thanksgiving between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Community Kitchen at 1161 Spring Street in Jeffersonville.

The Salvation Army said no advance reservations are needed at any location.

“During a holiday when we celebrate all we are thankful for, we are grateful to all volunteers who help us provide delicious meals for those who are struggling to make ends meet,” Salvation Army Capt. Jonathan Fitzgerald said in a release.

The Salvation Army said they served meals to 315 individuals in Southern Indiana last year. In addition, the organization also provided Christmas food for 125 households in the six counties it covers.

In addition, the organization said it is looking for volunteers to assist over the holiday season. For more information, click or tap here.

