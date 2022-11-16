Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Senator Robert Stivers re-elected as Senate President

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Robert Stivers was re-elected as Senate President after being unchallenged by his colleagues.

“For nearly a decade, the Kentucky Senate has been in very capable care with President Robert Stivers’ leadership,’’ said U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, Dean of the House. “It’s no surprise the Republican supermajority in his chamber has grown substantially during his time as Senate President. Robert remains a committed public servant for Kentucky residents with a prosperous Kentucky being at the heart of every decision he makes.”

Stivers was re-elected one week after Kentuckians went to the polls.

Following Election Day, the Republican Senate majority increased to 31 members. The Democratic minority sits at seven members.

“It’s a real honor serving alongside fellow members of leadership, crafting with care the best possible public policies for all Kentucky residents,’ Stivers said. “I am proud to represent District 25 and all of Kentucky in my position. I feel a tremendous sense of contribution and satisfaction, and humbly accept the faith and trust our caucus has in me.”

Stivers, from Manchester, was first elected to the Senate in 1997. He has served as Senate President since 2013.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
The Adair Regional Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
Violent sexual assault alleged during riot at Adair County’s juvenile detention center
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky.

Latest News

With the 2022 election in the rearview mirror, all eyes are turning to Frankfort for the 2023...
Educators meet with Ky. lawmakers about priorities ahead of General Assembly session
You can have another showdown between Kentucky and UofL when you visit the latest Frazier...
New exhibit at Frazier History Museum highlights some of Kentucky’s best rivalries
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Clouds hold tough today
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road.
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
Louisville Gas and Electric could soon raise electric and gas rates for customers.
LG&E, KU provide tips to avoid holiday scams