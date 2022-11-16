Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Some 10,000 mink loose, missing after vandalism at rural farm

A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm.
A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm.(Jillian Cooper via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN WERT, Ohio (AP) - Vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm, leaving an estimated 10,000 of the small carnivorous mammals unaccounted for Tuesday evening, the local sheriff said.

So many minks were killed crossing a nearby road that a plow was brought in to help clear the carcasses away, said Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach.

The property owner initially estimated 25,000 to 40,000 mink were released from their cages at Lion Farms, Riggenbach said. But he said employees at the farm were able to corral many of the ones that remained on the property, which is less than 15 miles from the Indiana state line.

He declined to discuss any potential motive for the overnight vandalism or say whether any suspect has been identified as his office investigates.

A farm manager told WANE-TV that someone left a spray-painted message with the letters “ALF” and the phrase “we’ll be back.”

A group known as the Animal Liberation Front had previously claimed credit for releasing a much smaller number of mink at the farm in a previous incident years ago, the Times Bulletin in Van Wert reported.

Calls to a phone number listed for the farm were unanswered Tuesday, and it wasn’t accepting messages.

The sheriff’s office initially warned residents in the area to be cautious with poultry flocks, small pets and koi ponds that the mink might attack, but it later said the freed mink are considered domesticated and likely lack the skills to survive in the wild.

The sheriff urged people who spot them not to approach them and to contact the farm or trappers for recapturing. He said residents who want to hunt or trap mink must make sure they understand what related rules and exemptions apply in their area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky.
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Derrick A. Taylor, Jr., 29, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the November...
Man arrested on murder charge in death of abused 1-year-old
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

Latest News

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Idaho Police: No suspect, no weapon in killing of 4 students
An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered...
'He looks like a great driver already': 11-year-old pulls up to store in pink toy Hummer
Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new...
Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team
An employee was also severely beaten by at least one teenage detainee.
Violent sexual assault alleged during riot at Adair County’s juvenile detention center
An early morning pedestrian is silhouetted against sunrise as he walks through the U.S. Flags...
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda