Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Unintentional injuries lead causes of death for ages 25-44, CDC says

The death rate in this age range has spiked among certain racial and ethnic groups.
The death rate in this age range has spiked among certain racial and ethnic groups.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death among adults ages 25 to 44, according to new data published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The death rate for this age group, now mostly comprised of millennials, has reportedly been rising for nearly a decade but has spiked among certain racial and ethnic groups.

Blacks, whites and Hispanics all had increased deaths due to unintentional injuries and heart disease in recent years.

But rates of death from unintentional injuries, which include drug overdoses, rose most drastically among Black adults.

And while suicide death rates have stabilized for whites, they’ve continued to increase among Black and Hispanic adults in this age group.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky.
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Derrick A. Taylor, Jr., 29, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the November...
Man arrested on murder charge in death of abused 1-year-old
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

Latest News

Police charged a 31-year-old man with animal cruelty after a dog was found locked in a closet...
Police: Man charged with animal cruelty after dog found locked inside vacant house
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade says he didn’t plan it
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections,...
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
With the holidays approaching, health officials said now is the time to get vaccinated for the...
Health officials say now is the time to get flu vaccine
WaterStep said the new field office will help the organization grow and continue to change lives.
Louisville-based Waterstep unveils new international field office in Kenya