Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues.

Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Tiffiney Smith-Couch should call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

