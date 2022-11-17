Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, of Louisville. She...
An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, of Louisville. She was last seen on October 30, 2022.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues.

Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Tiffiney Smith-Couch should call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
The Adair Regional Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
Violent sexual assault alleged during riot at Adair County’s juvenile detention center
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky.

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Rep. Yarmuth on House Speaker Pelosi stepping down from Democratic leadership role
Students pack shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child
You can have another showdown between Kentucky and UofL when you visit the latest Frazier...
New exhibit at Frazier History Museum highlights some of Kentucky’s best rivalries
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road.
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road