Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana seasonal cleaning ahead of holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana did some seasonal cleaning Thursday to prepare for the busy holidays ahead.

According to the organization, volunteers from Crown Castle were at the Shawnee location helping the Boys and Girls Club sort, clean and take inventory.

The Club’s Spokesperson, Karen Tate, said that this is part of a larger effort for 60 other clubs across the nation.

“We’re trying to upgrade and get clubs and everything in better shape,” Tate said. “So they’re taking out broken shelves that aren’t doing any good sitting around. Also with that, we have a lot of additional toys and books and things of that nature we put in our incentive store for the kids, so that will get them really amped up.”

Seasonal cleaning allows for the club to really focus on the kids as we enter this busy season.

