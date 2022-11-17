Donations coming into Magoffin County after bus crash

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations continue coming in for victims of the Magoffin County bus crash.

Gift cards, checks and more are getting into the hands of families impacted. Most of it is filing into the Magoffin County Board of Education.

“We are pretty well the central intake for those. We’re seeing a lot of gift cards for restaurants, gas stations. A lot of Visa cards,” Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows said.

The fundraising has come from those in the community lending a helping hand, and even people in different areas who saw the news.

“I had been contacted by several people throughout the state, fellow judges throughout the state, other people throughout the state asking how they could help,” Magoffin County District Judge Dennis Prater said.

One announcement is all it took for donations to start pouring in.

“After I made that post, I raised close to $10,000, and it’s still going on,” Dennis Prater said.

Each donation is set to go out to the families as soon as possible.

“We have a set aside process here to account for all of that, and to make certain that we are responsible in getting that distributed to the families in need during this time,” Chris Meadows said.

Officials with Magoffin County Schools say seven students and the driver are still hospitalized from the crash.

