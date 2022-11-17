Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Frozen turkey donations help Louisville families, first responders

Frozen turkey donations help Louisville families, first responders
Frozen turkey donations help Louisville families, first responders(WAVE)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Inflation rates are up from last holiday season. Prices are generally higher across the board.

This year, like many years before organizations are doing what they can to help people in Louisville make ends meet.

Thursday, Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse donated 100 frozen turkeys to Louisville Metro Police Officers.

It’s something they do in every city they operate. They’ve donated nearly 5,000 to to date.

Some LMPD units picked names out of a hat to decide who was going home with a turkey.

Others are going to carve one up for the officers working on Thanksgiving day.

LMPD’s Victim Services Unit is giving theirs to a family they work with.

Meanwhile, Brownie’s “The Shed” Bar and Grille is collecting frozen turkeys as part of an annual event. It’s called Turkey Stock.

They’re giving their stock to Kentucky Harvest who will distribute them to families in parts of Louisville.

Organizer Joey Wagner says it’s grown tremendously.

“It’s fun to see how much the community has rallied in thi,” said Wagner, “to be able to donate back to the community for thanksgiving.”

This year’s goal is to collect 2,500 turkeys in an eight hour span.

Eight years ago the Turkey Stock event collected 500 turkeys, which even then was five times their original goal.

The goal has only gotten bigger, through physical donations, but also monetary ones.

“The other day I spent hours sending text messages to some of my close friends,” said Wagner. “I think we got over 19,000 dollars in donations, which was super cool.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road.
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
The Adair Regional Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
Violent sexual assault alleged during riot at Adair County’s juvenile detention center

Latest News

Former LMPD Officer keeping state law enforcement certification
KY Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD Officer’s certification
The decision was made Thursday after the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke...
Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD officer’s certification
The Urban Institute study called “The Polluted Life Near the Highway” focused on Louisville as...
Study looks at potential health effects of living near Louisville traffic
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana has opened its newest club at Semple Elementary School in...
Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana seasonal cleaning ahead of holidays