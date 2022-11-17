Frozen turkey donations help Louisville families, first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Inflation rates are up from last holiday season. Prices are generally higher across the board.

This year, like many years before organizations are doing what they can to help people in Louisville make ends meet.

Thursday, Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse donated 100 frozen turkeys to Louisville Metro Police Officers.

It’s something they do in every city they operate. They’ve donated nearly 5,000 to to date.

Some LMPD units picked names out of a hat to decide who was going home with a turkey.

Others are going to carve one up for the officers working on Thanksgiving day.

LMPD’s Victim Services Unit is giving theirs to a family they work with.

Meanwhile, Brownie’s “The Shed” Bar and Grille is collecting frozen turkeys as part of an annual event. It’s called Turkey Stock.

They’re giving their stock to Kentucky Harvest who will distribute them to families in parts of Louisville.

Organizer Joey Wagner says it’s grown tremendously.

“It’s fun to see how much the community has rallied in thi,” said Wagner, “to be able to donate back to the community for thanksgiving.”

This year’s goal is to collect 2,500 turkeys in an eight hour span.

Eight years ago the Turkey Stock event collected 500 turkeys, which even then was five times their original goal.

The goal has only gotten bigger, through physical donations, but also monetary ones.

“The other day I spent hours sending text messages to some of my close friends,” said Wagner. “I think we got over 19,000 dollars in donations, which was super cool.”

