Fundraiser underway to place Christmas wreaths on Veterans’ graves at Zachary Taylor

(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Daughters of the American Revolution’s Corn Island Chapter is raising money to place thousands of wreaths at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville.

According to the release, Brownsboro Hardware and Paint are sponsoring the campaign and will donate a wreath for every wreath purchased, up to a total of 100 wreaths.

The live wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves on December 17. The cost of a wreath is $15

Anyone interested in purchasing a wreath can visit their local Brownsboro Hardware and Paint location or you can purchase one online, click or tap here.

