Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, July 26, 2022. A Russian court denied her appeal on Tuesday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said Thursday.

Griner has been relocated to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow.

“Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment,” her lawyers said in a statement.

