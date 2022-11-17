Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD officer’s certification

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Myles Cosgrove will keep his state law enforcement certification. This certification is required for him to be a police officer at any department in the state of Kentucky.

The decision was made Thursday after the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke the peace officer certification of Myles Cosgrove.

Cosgrove was fired from LMPD after the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Since then he has been fighting to get his job back.

The Interim Chief at the time, Yvette Gentry said that Cosgrove shot into Taylor’s apartment 16 times without properly identifying a target which led to his termination.

