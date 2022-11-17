LG&E, KU provide tips to avoid holiday scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several utility companies are banding together to help customers avoid scams as the holiday season approaches.

Louisville Gas & Electric, Kentucky Utilities Company and Old Dominion Power Company said they want customers to be aware of situations where scammers attempt to steal their identity or their money.

“Our primary concern is for the safety and well-being of our customers when we learn someone’s been contacted by a scam,” Eileen Saunders, LG&E and KU vice president-Customer Services said in a release. “Unfortunately, scam attempts are becoming more sophisticated, and they can occur more frequently this time of year. The most powerful way to stop a scammer is to recognize the telltale signs of a scam.”

As part of Utility Scams Awareness Day, the companies are providing tips to help recognize scams and what to do if a scam is suspected.

Protect personal information: The utility companies said they will never contact customers and demand credit card, checking account or other personal information.

Remember bill payment options: Customers will not be required to provide a prepaid debit or gift card or transfer money to a third-party app to pay a bill. Each utility company has options for customers to pay their bills, including through a mobile app, online, in person or through the mail.

Observe intimidation tactics: Scammers may use various tactics to try to get access to information, including threatening service disconnection if a payment isn’t received in a short time, or pulling publicly available information online to make themselves sound credible.

Take your time: Scammers may pressure customers to act quickly. End the interaction and contact the utility company directly to confirm any official communications.

Enlist the help of law enforcement: Customers who have been the victim of a scam or feel threatened by a scammer should report it to local law enforcement and contact the utility company.

Check with the utility company if suspicious: Any suspicious phone call, email, text message or letter should be reported to the utility company directly. LG&E customers can call (502) 589-1444 (outside Louisville at (800) 331-7370)) and KU/ODP customers can call (800) 981-0600.

Track and save official contact channels: Make sure to keep the utility company’s official phone number, website and other contact channels available. Some scammers may attempt to spoof a utility’s phone number on Caller ID. Note down any information provided by a scammer and report it to local law enforcement.

Customers should also obtain positive identification if someone appears at the door on the company’s behalf. Official employees will carry an authentic ID badge that shows the LG&E, KU and ODP logos, the person’s name and a color photo.

The utility companies said a new online form has also been created for customers to report information if they believe they’ve been contacted by a scammer.

More information and safety tips can be found on LG&E/KU’s website.

