LRC discusses value of state parks, 250th anniversary of Harrodsburg

(Kentucky Parks)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Legislative Research Committee met to hear more on state parks and a major milestone for a city.

State parks have proven to be an important resource after it has helped hundreds of people get shelter after the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

The city of Harrodsburg is also celebrating their 250th anniversary. The city said Oktoberfest had people from all states except Alaska and Hawaii.

