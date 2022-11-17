Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning.
Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road.
Police had arrived to a collision between two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.
Johnson was charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment.
His bond is set at $100,000 dollars with home incarceration.
