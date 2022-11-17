Contact Troubleshooters
New exhibit at Frazier History Museum highlights some of Kentucky’s best rivalries

By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether it’s Kentucky vs Louisville or Trinity and St. X, there are plenty of storied rivalries across Kentucky. The Frazier History Museum has a new interactive exhibit showing off dozens of these rivalries!

They have nearly 180 items that date back hundreds of years. You can even learn about the “invention of the high five” from UofL’s Wiley Brown himself.

The exhibit even shows off mascots from high schools and colleges throughout the area.

You can visit anytime between now and September. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets!

