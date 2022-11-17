Phase 1 of former Iroquois housing site revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Housing Authority and city leaders announced on Thursday how they plan to use an $11.8 million dollar grant from the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund to bring the former Iroquois housing site right off Taylor boulevard in South Louisville

Phase 1 includes 60 units for seniors to live.

LMHA says all of them will be one-bedroom apartments for those over age 55.

The former Iroquois housing has been sitting vacant for more than a decade. Crime and deterioration caused the complex to be demolished in 2012.

“I started driving about 1958 and you could drive along the Watterson expressway then; and there weren’t a lot of trees,” resident Barbara Nichols said. “So I remember seeing that project over there practically all my life.”

City leaders also revealed results from a community survey conducted in March.

Most of all the survey showed neighbors said they hoped the new development would be a safe, happy and welcoming space.

Out of almost 500 responses, 28% of the people who participated lived in the original complex before it was torn down.

Their concerns also included parking, and traffic congestion. Neighbors expressed wanting mixed income housing.

Key survey findings included:

More green space and a community garden

Integrating with the neighboring community through driveways and a mix of building types

More amenities and services such as child care facilities and grocery stores

Crime prevention and on-site property management

“The things we heard today about a mixed income site with different housing housing types; that sounds exactly like what we done anyway but it’s important to have that community buy in and community input,” LMHA Executive Director Lisa Osanka said.

“47 of those units are reserved for families making under 30 percent of the median income. And again, that was a priority of the trust fund and so we were honoring that.”

LMHA said it plan to work Metro Council to get more funding and hopes to break ground on Phase 1 in 2023. Construction would be complete in 2025.

