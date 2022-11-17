Rep. Yarmuth on House Speaker Pelosi stepping down from Democratic leadership role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will be stepping down and not be seeking a Democratic leadership role while staying in Congress.

Rep. John Yarmuth issued the following statement after the announcement from the top Democrat in the House of Representatives:

“My first month in office, I said my vote for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker was the most important I’d ever take, and 16 years later I’ve been proven right. She was a trailblazer — first woman Speaker, first to be elected Speaker twice. But she’ll be remembered for so much more.

“In these turbulent times, we needed a Speaker who was both a shrewd strategist — one who could unite the most diverse caucuses ever — and a leader with the conviction to uphold the values that got Democrats elected by historic margins. We got both in Nancy Pelosi and have the receipts to prove it. The Affordable Care Act, American Rescue Plan, Inflation Reduction Act, CHIP, CHIPS, halving child poverty, historic increases to veterans care, saving the auto industry, saving the economy from Depression — TWICE.

“These are just a few of the transformative achievements made possible by Speaker Pelosi’s leadership. Not Democratic wins, but life-changing victories for hundreds of millions of Americans. And if you want to teach kids to stand up to bullies, Nancy can teach your master class.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve at the side of a once-in-a-generation leader. America is a far better place for her service, and I am just one of the many who is grateful for her efforts. Thank you, Madam Speaker.”

