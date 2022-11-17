Salvation Army makes Christmas wishes come true

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, the Salvation Army officially kicked off their 2022 Red Kettle and Angel Tree program.

The Salvation Army addresses community needs and supplies solutions. The Angel Tree program started in 1979, and since then, its provided thousands of kids in need gifts on Christmas.

Louisville’s branch of the Salvation Army also has senior angels, which providing gifts and necessities for older adults.

“This year, we’ve signed up 11,000 kids,” Captain Lacy Parrish with Louisville Salvation Army said. “We believe that at the Salvation Army, every child deserves to wake up on Christmas with Christmas joy because there are gifts under that tree.”

In Southern Indiana, the communities need continues growing.

“We have over 3,000 angels needed to be adopted,” Captain Catherine Fitzgerald with Southern Indiana Salvation Army said. “We have our normal regular other assistance like rent, utilities and food that are happening daily. They have continued to climb throughout the year, and we are seeing record numbers of people requesting assistance.”

As community needs increase, the Salvation Army needs more volunteers.

“This year, we have two goals is to recruit 400 bell ringers and cover 60% of our available hours,” Captain Jimmy Parrish with Louisville Salvation Army said. “Our goal this year is to raise $750,000 this Christmas season. That is a lot of money in an eight-week span, but this community can do it.”

The money raised from the Red Kettles supports the Salvation Army’s year-round programs and resources.

“This community is amazing,” Parrish said. “They will ring bells and adopt angels and we could not do this without them. takes an army of us to make this happen and they do that. It blesses us as much as it does the families.”

Important Angel Tree Dates:

Nov. 21 - Food Angel Trees begin at Kroger

Dec. 4 – Last day to return Angel Tree bags (Indiana)

Dec. 5 – Last day for all Angel Tree bags to return to Louisville malls, Walmart and Kroger

For more information about the angel tree, click or tap here.

