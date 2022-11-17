Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/17

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Cold day with clouds slowly breaking up with modest warming into the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll be watching for a band of light snow around 4am-6am Friday. Amounts again, look light. It will be more of an issue of timing and the risk for slick spots. We’ll be watching this carefully as we gather more data.

The cold will really blast in during the day Friday with a very cold weekend on tap. Lows in the teens are likely.

We do try to warm up next week into the 50s the but outlook for Thanksgiving and that following weekend is highly uncertain.

The video will go into more detail!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

