Starbucks employees in Louisville go strike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starbucks employees across the country are striking during the company’s Red Cup Day.

Customers get red cups with certain purchases that give them discounts on future purchases. However, more than 100 Starbucks shops are closed across the country, including the one on Factory Lane in Louisville.

The union said the strike is to protest the retaliation against union supporters. Employees also said Starbucks is refusing to bargain with the union on the company’s first labor deal.

“It’s ridiculous that this company can’t afford to give us a living wage, and it took this long to get the point we are now where some areas in certain parts of the country can afford to live off of it,” Starbucks employee Fern Potter said.

The employees on strike said that 28 of the 30 who worked at the Starbucks on Factory Lane showed up to protest.

