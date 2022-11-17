Contact Troubleshooters
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road

Witnesses told us people in two cars were firing shots at each other at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane.
By David Ochoa
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shootout on Poplar Level Road with people and cars all around sends two people to the hospital.

Witnesses told us people in two cars were firing shots at each other at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane.

A bullet hit at least one nearby business. The people firing shots hit several cars before leaving the area.

Witnesses told me that there were too many gun shots to even count.

A mix of shell casings and car parts sprinkled on Poplar Level road.

The calmness in the streets shattered by chaos.

“I was at the red light and I heard gun shots and was trying to figure out where they were coming from. Then I saw the minivan coming out of the traffic with the sedan behind it with the guys hanging out shooting at it,” said Jennifer Warner

Jennifer Warner had a front row seat of the mayhem.

She says the cars were on Poplar Level Road when the shooting started, and then they turned onto Hess Lane.

“They were just shooting so much that I didn’t know where the shots were going so I ducked,” said Warner.

Warner says the guns they were using looked like Uzis.

“A little green car, I saw his back end was smashed. There was a white car that was rear-ended. There was a sliver, I don’t know if it was a Mustang or a Camaro, I’m pretty sure it was a Mustang that had bullet holes when I drove passed,” said Warner.

Right next to the scene is a Sunoco gas station. It was full when the shooting started.

“I had two little boys over here, was like, ‘cars are backfiring.’ I was like, ‘them are not no cars backfiring.’ So brother had locked the door and everything, so we secured everybody inside,” said Rebecca Ware.

Rebecca Ware works at the gas station. The workers waited until police showed up before they let the customers out of the store.

Ware says there were a few people outside when everything went down.

“I don’t know if any of them got hit or not, but two or three of them were standing out there screaming, on the phone calling police,” said Ware.

Ware tells me something like this is not unusual for the area.

“Just a couple of weeks they tried to bust in our store. We got that on videotape. Not too long ago this year this lady almost got carjacked out here,” said Ware.

Ware says the station has cameras, but they don’t reach the street. She says the city needs to put up their own cameras in the area.

LMPD says two people were shot and went to Audubon Hospital. They were taken to U of L hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

There’s been no word if they were a part of the shooting or bystanders.

LMPD has not arrested anyone in this case.

