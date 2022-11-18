6 federally indicted, arrested for methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six people from Louisville were indicted by a federal grand jury for engaging in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between May 23, 2022, and Nov. 1, 2022.

Richardson was also charged with a firearm offense after having been a convicted felon.

Documents said Brown, Richardson, Johnson, and Hickman also distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on multiple occasions.

All six defendants were indicted on Nov. 2 and arrested on Nov. 16.

The defendants appeared in court on Thursday. If convicted, they each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

