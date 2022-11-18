Contact Troubleshooters
Another student hurt in Ky. school bus crash released from hospital

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Another student hurt in the Magoffin County school bus crash has been released from the hospital.

Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash

In a Facebook post, Magoffin County Schools says the student was released Thursday night.

As of Friday, six students and the driver are still in the hospital in various conditions.

“Please continue to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers,” the post said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

