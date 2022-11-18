TARC and ATU reach tentative agreement, pending union vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC management and ATU Local 1447 leaders have reached a tentative labor agreement.

It includes a two-year deal with a 6% wage increase to be paid in the first year and 4% increase in the second year, according to the announcement.

TARC will also continue to pay 95% of employees’ healthcare premiums. The addition of a Juneteenth holiday, CDL reimbursement, increased instructor pay, and increases in tool, shoe, and uniform allowances are included as well.

Language referring to cost of living adjustments has been stricken from the contract. This is because it’s not applicable to the current contract, according to the announcement.

The language related to the extra board, TARC’s day-to-day process of covering unassigned work, will not change in the contract.

ATU President Lillian Brents agreed to present the tentative agreement to her members for a vote on Nov. 30, but would not commit to recommending a ‘yes’ vote, according to the announcement. If ATU members vote in favor of the agreement, it will be presented to the TARC Board of Directors for approval. That would be done at at the next meeting on Dec. 13. TARC management would then work to ensure that raises and back pay are issued as soon as possible.

“This agreement provides our Union employees with a fair wage and benefits package,” TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler said in the announcement. “We are fully committed to recommending this agreement to our Board of Directors and feel confident they will accept it. I’m hopeful that we can put this new contract into place and move forward in a spirit of cooperation to provide safe, reliable, and convenient transportation service across Greater Louisville.”

