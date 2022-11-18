Benefit at Churchill Downs supports Backside Learning Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 16th annual benefit for the Backside Learning Center was held at Churchill Downs Friday.

According to the release, the event helps raise money to support the learning center.

The Backside Learning Center offers educational opportunities and resources for the community of racetrack workers and families at Churchill Downs.

There was a full day of horse racing, auctions, raffles games and so much more.

Many of their learning center’s programs are focused on health and wellness, education, family empowerment, culture and community involvement.

To learn more about the Backside Learning Center, click or tap here.

