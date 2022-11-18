Contact Troubleshooters
Catch 13 the Musical with ACT Louisville Productions this weekend

By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About 20 teens have been hard at work preparing for their production of 13 the Musical and you can join in on the fun!

It’s a show about growing up and being true to yourself.

With a cast composed entirely of teenagers and set to an unforgettable pop-rock score, 13 is a musical about fitting in – and standing out! When 13-year-old Evan Goldman moves from New York City to Indiana, he must escape rumors and blackmail if he hopes to make friends and find happiness at his new school. Experience this hilarious, coming-of-age musical about discovering that “cool” is sometimes where we least expect it.

ACTLouisville.com

There are four performances throughout the weekend. You can find the times and buy tickets here.

There’s also a special flash sale going on right now. You can get $10 off the ticket price for Saturday evening’s show with promo code 13FOR15.

