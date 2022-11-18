Dozens of cadets become troopers in KSP graduation ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - More than three dozen cadets are now Kentucky State Troopers.

KSP held a graduation ceremony Friday morning for 38 new troopers of Cadet Class 102.

Hundreds of family members and friends filled the ceremony, many saying they are proud of the work the troopers have accomplished.

Troopers say this is one of the largest classes of troopers to graduate.

According to KSP, the mission of the trooper academy is to enhance public safety and create a safer community throughout the Commonwealth.

KSP says the training takes a lot of hard work and discipline because it requires grit, intelligence, and strength.

After the 24-week program, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett says these troopers are now ready to serve and protect the people of Kentucky.

“It takes time and effort to ensure that we recruit and train the best of the best to serve Kentucky,” said Burnett. “Today we are witnessing the final product, and boy it looks good. Great work and we can’t wait to see the next class, Cadet Class 103.”

They’ve graduated a total of 109 troopers this year. Their next class of cadets is set to start in February.

