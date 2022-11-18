Duke Energy helping provide meals for the holidays

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Duke Energy is helping make the holidays easier for families in southern Indiana.

Volunteers at Duke Energy were working together with The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana in New Albany by preparing holiday meal baskets for older adults and families.

Duke Energy recently provided a $10,000 grant to cover parts of The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

The volunteers were boxing up 125 seasonal food baskets on Friday so there’s one less thing families have to worry about during the holidays.

