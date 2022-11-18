Contact Troubleshooters
ElderServe to reopen in 2023 with new CEO

A $5 million grant will also renovate the senior center at East Oak Street and Acorn Way.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - West End Senior Center located at South 28th Street and Magazine Street, called ElderServe, announced they will reopen with a new CEO and Board on Thursday.

A $5 million grant will also renovate the senior center at East Oak Street and Acorn Way.

The nonprofit has been a staple in West Louisville the past 62 years, giving older adults a space for exercise, companionship and arts and crafts. Lack of funds coupled with the pandemic created a perfect storm for their doors to close in April.

Former Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds will join their new board along with new CEO Timothy Findley Jr., Monica Moman-Saunders, Jackie Floyd and Mike Carr have been named to the ElderServe Board of Directors.

”I’m the first black CEO, it starts there. And the reason why I say I’m the change and the reason why I stand by that is because I am looking to bring a level of awareness and really social justice to this nonprofit,” Findley Jr. said.

Findley Jr. is senior pastor and community leader He said his main priority is making sure seniors feel loved.

”We want to make sure that when our seniors come in, that they are able to connect to people and relate to individuals,” Findley Jr. said.

He plans to bring in a diverse staff, new equipment, and more services, including an adult day care.

”Its just like your telling us seniors it’s time to come home. It’s time to come home,” senior Elondra Johnson said. “We was family. We loved each other. We did things. We cried together. When one died we all cried.”

ElderServe says their goal is to resume programming right after they finish construction on their new senior center here in 2023.

