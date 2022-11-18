Contact Troubleshooters
Families celebrate Adoption Day across Louisville and Southern Indiana

Adoption Day, 2022
Adoption Day, 2022(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officially, National Adoption Day is Saturday, November 19.

On Friday however, family courts in Louisville and Southern Indiana celebrated a little early.

At Jefferson Family Court, the 26 adoptions meant permanent homes for more than 30 children.

“It’s a really big deal,” said Jefferson Family Court Judge Bryan Gatewood, a father to three adopted children of his own.

Across the river in Clark County, Indiana, there were more than 20 adoptions.

”I’ve cried too many times to count,” said Sherrill Deweese. He and his wife just adopted 5-year-old Jensyn, 1-year-old Silas and 3-year-old Tru.

They’ve already lived with the Deweese family for most of their lives, but now, they share the same last name.

Like with other families, Friday was just a formality for them.

“They’ve always been ours,” said Elmer Redmon. He and his wife, Tara, just adopted 2-year-old Valentina and her biological sister, 3-year-old Romella.

It’s an unbelievable reality for Tara and Elmer who for more than a decade tried to grow their family before fostering.

After fostering the girls, Tara became pregnant with twins. A boy and a girl.

Their dedication to Romella and Valentina didn’t waiver.

“We are the ones truly blessed to have them a part of our lives,” said Tara. “We’re thankful for the journey even though it was very long and at times very difficult.”

If you have even an intch to foster or adopt, these families have a message for you.

“Please do it,” said Sherrill Deweese. “There’s kids out there that need homes, and I can’t keep giving them homes because I’m running out of room.”

The Deweese family currently fosters 8 kids. They hope to provide a safe loving home for years to come.

