Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, a car crash on Dixie Highway killed two toddlers, one-year old Ja’Rell Hunter and two-year-old Ja’Reese Hunter and injured the boy’s mother, Jasilyn Gardner.

Investigators say 42-year-old Angela Chapman of Radcliff drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic. Reports say Chapman was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

“We basically got a call that Jasilyn was in an accident,” said Laura Hunter-Miller, Hunter family spokesperson. “For a few hours, we weren’t sure of the full extent of her injuries or the boys where abouts. My nephew and other family who had already found themselves at the hospital found out that Ja’Reese and Ja’Rell were no long here.”

The family remembers the Ja’Rell, 1, and Ja’Reese, 2, as bright lights and gifts.

“They were boys. Ja’Rell he was the newest baby he just turned one recently,” said Hunter-Miller. “Ja’Reese was the big brother. He wanted to be everywhere his brother was. Ja’Rell, the one year old, would whistle like a grown man. The Gardner family and Hunter Family loved Ja’Rell and Ja’Reese and still currently still love them.  It is everything that they were able to know them because they were a gift and children are a gift and they were an embodiment of that.”

As Hunter and Gardner families grieve, the say their priorities are supporting the boy’s mother and father, Jasilyn Gardner and Justice Hunter.

Gardner is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries. She is also pregnant. Her family remains optimistic.

“As life is leaving us, we are hopefully looking forward to more life,” said Hunter-Miller.

Hunter-Miller created a GoFundMe for to help the family pay for medical expenses and funeral costs.

