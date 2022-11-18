Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire destroyed a homeless camp beneath the underpass of Interstate 65 on South Brook Street and East Caldwell Street on Thursday just before 3 p.m.

This fire caught a lot of people’s attention as it spread out over the interstate.

A homeless camp under the I-65 underpass is now in ruins after a fire quickly spread and destroyed a lot of personal property.

Louisville Fire and Rescue says the fire was most likely started by some of the people here trying to stay warm.

The department received several calls from drivers concerned about the smoke reaching the interstate. When the firefighters arrived at the scene they saw a lot of the materials that helped the fire spread quickly life clothes and blankets.

The good news is that no one was injured or near the fire when it started and there was no damage to the underpass or interstate itself.

Louisville Fire and Rescue Major Bobby Cooper explains how things like this can happen.

“Those homeless populations were obviously using alternate heat sources to stay warm. Whether that’s a campfire or Sterno Candles,” explained Major Cooper. “Sometimes they will even have a generator that they are able to use like a kerosene generator. Then they have combustibles that are in the area.”

Major Cooper also asks for the community to help in what whatever ways they can.

”What we encourage people to do is to be vigilant and to understand the important role the public plays to keep everyone safe,” Major Cooper said.” So if you live next door to a vacant property or if you drive past a homeless camp and you see something that might be dangerous let us know.”

Because of all the phone calls and help from the community, the fire department says they were able to quickly put out the fire before it spread and caused even more damage.

