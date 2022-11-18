FORECAST: Frigid weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures remain well below average through the weekend

Overnight lows fall to the teens

Warming up heading into Turkey Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a sunny, windy, and cold day.

Temperatures will only warm into the middle to upper 30s with wind chills in the low 30s. Stay warm!

Another Arctic front moves in Saturday night, adding a very small flurry chance to our forecast during this period.

Temperatures will plummet into the teens heading into Sunday morning. Sunday’s forecast will feature some of the coldest temperatures of the weekend.

Temperatures will only warm into the low the middle 30s under sunny skies.

Frigid temperatures continue Sunday night as lows fall into the teens and 20s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.