Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Frigid weekend ahead

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, November 19, 2022
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures remain well below average through the weekend
  • Overnight lows fall to the teens
  • Warming up heading into Turkey Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a sunny, windy, and cold day.

Temperatures will only warm into the middle to upper 30s with wind chills in the low 30s. Stay warm!

Another Arctic front moves in Saturday night, adding a very small flurry chance to our forecast during this period.

Temperatures will plummet into the teens heading into Sunday morning. Sunday’s forecast will feature some of the coldest temperatures of the weekend.

Temperatures will only warm into the low the middle 30s under sunny skies.

Frigid temperatures continue Sunday night as lows fall into the teens and 20s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, November 19, 2022
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, November 19, 2022

Most Read

Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane identified by officials
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Louisville Fire and Rescue put out a homeless camp fire on Caldwell and Brooks.
Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass

Latest News

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, November 19, 2022
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, November 19, 2022
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/18
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/17
The moon’s most evident impact on the Earth comes in the form of ocean tides.
Behind the Forecast: Can the moon impact our weather?