FORECAST: Frigid weekend, thawing out in time for turkey next week

Temperatures in the teens and lower 20s in the mornings this weekend

Thawing out next week with 50s by Thanksgiving

Watching Thanksgiving and Black Friday rain, then snow chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be clearing overnight, leaving a few high, thin clouds around Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the teens and lower 20s overnight.

Saturday is a sunny, breezy, and cold affair as highs only top out in the 30s.

Another Arctic front moves in Saturday night, adding a very small flurry chance to our forecast during this period. Temperatures will plummet into the teens heading into Sunday morning.

Sunday is the coldest of the weekend as temperatures only top out in the lower to middle 30s beneath a nearly crystal clear sky. We’ll be more than 20 degrees below normal on Sunday!

Thankfully we’ll thaw into the 40s by Monday and into the 50s in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Rain chances look to increase on Thanksgiving and could potentially end as a quick hit of snow shower activity by Black Friday. There’s plenty of time to fine-tune that part of the forecast, so stay tuned!

