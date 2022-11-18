FORECAST: One more cold day before we warm things up

WEATHER HEADLINES

Unseasonably cold temperatures continue today

Thawing out with much warmer temperatures on the way

Unsettled weather to end the week into next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast will feature abundant sunshine, although that won’t do much to help warm up temperatures.

Afternoon highs will only climb into the low and middle 30s, well below our seasonable averages for this time of year.

Frigid temperatures won’t go anywhere Sunday night as lows plunge back into the 20s. We begin to thaw things out by Monday as our winds begin to shift from the southwest.

Sunshine will also give temperatures a little boost, as highs warm into the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow night, temperatures remain chilly, as lows dip down into the 20s and 30s under mostly clear skies.

