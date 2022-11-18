Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Snowy and cold this morning, cold and dry this afternoon

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered light snow showers could create slick spots on roads
  • Winter-like temperatures in time for the weekend
  • Better feeling temperatures leading up to Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Use caution when heading to your destination during the morning commute! A few light snow showers could create a few slick spots on roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Most snow showers end by late morning with highs only in the 30s.

Frigid temperatures take hold for our Friday night! Overnight lows will dip down into the teens and 20s.

Saturday will be a sunny, windy and cold day. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 30s, with an even colder wind chill at times.

Saturday night, a few flurries develop with another Arctic front during the overnight hours. Get ready for more bitter cold.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

