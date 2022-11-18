Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Temperatures tumble overnight, cold Sunday on the way

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures fall to the teens with windchills in the low teens overnight
  • Monday warmer temperatures begin to arrive
  • Sunny and dry through Wednesday, watching an end of week system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another reinforcing shot of cold air arrives tonight, courtesy of an Arctic front moving through the region. This could spark a few light, isolated flurries as temperatures dip down into the teens overnight.

Sunday will feature abundant sunshine, although that won’t do much to help warm up temperatures. Afternoon highs will only climb into the low and middle 30s, well below our seasonable averages for this time of year.

Frigid temperatures won’t go anywhere Sunday night as lows plunge back into the 20s. We begin to thaw things out by Monday as our winds begin to shift from the southwest.

Sunshine will also give temperatures a little boost, as highs warm into the mid to upper 40s.

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, November 19, 2022
